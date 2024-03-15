Pune: Elderly Woman Loses Rs 2.84 Crore in Stock Market Scam, Files Complaint with Cyber Police

Pune: An elderly woman has lost Rs 2.84 crore in just one-and-a-half months in the name of stock market trending. A 70-year-old woman, a resident of the Senapati Bapat Road area in Pune, lodged a complaint with the cyber police station on Thursday.

Reportedly, the incident occurred between January 15 and February 29, 2024. The complainant was approached by a cybercriminal via Facebook, who enticed her with promises of lucrative returns through stock market investments. Upon agreeing to invest, the fraudster provided a link and instructed her to join a WhatsApp group. Subsequently, she was directed to download a trading application to commence trading. Initially, the app displayed profits from stock trading. However, the woman encountered difficulties in withdrawing the funds.

Upon contacting the cybercriminal, she was coerced into making further payments. Realizing she was unlikely to recover her investment, the woman lodged a complaint against the perpetrator. Consequently, a case of fraud has been registered against various individuals and bank account holders associated with the WhatsApp group. The cyber police are conducting further investigations into the matter.