Pune: Election campaign dispute turns violent, three stabbed

A disturbing event took place in Kondhwa, where a group of individuals stabbed three people following a heated argument that arose due to the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The police have taken action and filed a case against five suspects related to the incident.

The victims who were wounded in the incident have been identified as Kalamuddin Jameel Ahmed (21), who presently lives in Kondhwa on NIBM Road, along with Amir and Abrar.

Kalamuddin Ahmed, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, has filed a complaint against the suspects, which include Shakeel Khan and Kalim Khan, at the Kondhwa police station. The dispute between Kalamuddin Ahmed and the accused began two years ago during an election campaign for a Gram Panchayat.

During the night of the incident, Kalamuddin Ahmed, Amir, and Abrar were on their way out of the Bhairavanath temple region in Kondhwa when the suspects attacked and stabbed them. The three victims sustained severe injuries and were immediately taken to a private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The case is being investigated by Assistant Police Inspector Mohite.