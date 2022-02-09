Pune Electricity Failure: Major technical failure leads to power outage in rural areas including Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Power supply to rural and urban areas of Pune has been disrupted. The power supply to Pimpri Chinchwad, including the city and rural areas of Pune, has been disrupted for the last four hours due to technical failure in the high voltage power line. The water supply has also been cut off due to power outage. Efforts are being made to rectify the situation. The power supply is expected to be restored by 11 am.

According to the information received in this regard, a technical breakdown took place in the substations of 400 KV high voltage substations at Chakan and Lonikand around 4.30 am. Due to this, power supply in rural areas along with Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities was gradually cut off from early morning. Since then, power supply to both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has been completely cut off. The power outage in the morning has also affected water supply in both cities. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to rectify the situation and the power supply is likely to be restored by 11 am.

According to MSEB, the tower line may have been damaged due to heavy fog and dew. Also, due to the closure of two important 400 KV high-pressure substations, an alternative power supply could not be made available. Meanwhile, MSEDCL is providing information about this via SMS to the mobile number registered by the power consumers. All the senior engineers of MSEB are currently working to find the breakdown in the tower line. It may take at least three to four hours for the power supply to be restored. The power supply will be restored till 11 am. MSEB and MSEDCL have appealed to the power consumers to cooperate during this period.