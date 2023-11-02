Pune: Excise department seizes crores worth of foreign liquor

In a significant operation led by the State Excise Department in Pune, a truck transporting foreign liquor, manufactured in Goa, was intercepted, dealing a substantial blow to the illegal alcohol trade. The truck was stopped at Ravet, located on the bustling Mumbai-Bangalore highway, while en route to Vasai Virar.

According to Pune Mirror, the seizure uncovered a staggering 1,257 boxes of foreign liquor, comprising over 40,000 bottles, with an estimated total value of Rs 1 crore 19 lakh. Two individuals linked to this operation were promptly taken into custody.

Ongoing investigations aim to trace the origin of the confiscated liquor and identify the network responsible for its distribution.