Pune: FIR lodged against Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik for alleged rape
By ANI | Published: February 17, 2022 02:52 PM2022-02-17T14:52:35+5:302022-02-17T15:05:02+5:30
An FIR has been registered against a local Shiv Sena Deputy leader Raghunath Kuchik in Pune for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Thursday.
Based on a complaint of rape and forceful abortion lodged by the woman on Wednesday night, a case was lodged under sections 376 and 313 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Shivajinagar Police Station of Pune City Police.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
