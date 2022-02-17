Pune: Fir registered against Shiv Sena leader for raping 24-year-old woman

A Shiv Sena leader promied to get married to a woman and impregnated her. A case of rape has been registered against Shiv Sena Labor leader Raghunath Babanrao Kuchik for allegedly forcibly aborting her child and threatening to kill her.

A 24-year-old girl has lodged a complaint at Shivajinagar Police Station. The incident took place between November 6, 2020 and February 10, 2022. Kuchik is the Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena and General Secretary of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena. He is also the chairman of the state's minimum wage committee.