Pune: Fire breaks out at shops in the Juna Bazaar, no casualties

The incident occurred near Juna Bazaar at 7.30 a.m., according to Pankaj Jagtap, a Fire Department official. After that, eight trucks arrived on the scene in a short amount of time and managed to put out the fire by spraying water from all sides. The goods of eight to ten stores were burned in this incident. These shops had electrical supplies as well as automobiles.