Pune: Four suspects arrested in Kishore Aware murder case

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kakasaheb Dole informed that four primary suspects involved in the murder of founder president Kishore Aware have been apprehended by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police and taken into custody.

The suspects were identified as, Raghu Dhotre, Adesh Dhotre, Shyam Nigadkar, and Sandeep More.

Kishore Aware was murdered on Friday when he was shot and stabbed to death in the Talegaon Municipal Council area. Within a few hours, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested the main four accused. The Anti-Extortion Squad detained three of the suspects.

After a video of the accused stabbing Kishore Aware went viral on social media, questions were raised about the effectiveness of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. Nevertheless, the police swiftly apprehended the four main suspects in the case within a few hours.