Pune: Fuel Supply Remains Unaffected Despite Rumors, Officials Urge Calm
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 3, 2024 05:33 PM2024-01-03T17:33:37+5:302024-01-03T17:34:29+5:30
Pune: Concerns over fuel shortages sparked panic buying at petrol pumps in Pune city on Monday, fueled by rumors of tanker drivers participating in a transportation strike. Reacting swiftly, District Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh has directed the Police Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, along with district police chiefs, to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply and take appropriate measures against rumor-mongering.
District Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh's directives:
- Ensure smooth passage for fuel tankers and prevent any hindrance to their movement.
- Provide police protection to tanker drivers.
- Crackdown on individuals spreading misinformation and panic.
District Supply Officer Dr. Seema Holkar's clarification:
- Fuel supply is ongoing and remains unaffected.
- Tankers are regularly delivering fuel from the Lonikand depot to city pumps.
- No petrol or diesel shortage exists at any fuel station in the city.
- Citizens are urged to stay calm and avoid panic buying.
State Government's instruction:
Recognizing fuel as an essential commodity, the State Government has directed all District Collectors to take immediate action under the Essential Services Act to maintain seamless supply.
