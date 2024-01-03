Pune: Fuel Supply Remains Unaffected Despite Rumors, Officials Urge Calm

Pune: Concerns over fuel shortages sparked panic buying at petrol pumps in Pune city on Monday, fueled by rumors of tanker drivers participating in a transportation strike. Reacting swiftly, District Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh has directed the Police Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, along with district police chiefs, to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply and take appropriate measures against rumor-mongering.

District Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh's directives:

Ensure smooth passage for fuel tankers and prevent any hindrance to their movement.

Provide police protection to tanker drivers.

Crackdown on individuals spreading misinformation and panic.

District Supply Officer Dr. Seema Holkar's clarification:

Fuel supply is ongoing and remains unaffected.

Tankers are regularly delivering fuel from the Lonikand depot to city pumps.

No petrol or diesel shortage exists at any fuel station in the city.

Citizens are urged to stay calm and avoid panic buying.

State Government's instruction:

Recognizing fuel as an essential commodity, the State Government has directed all District Collectors to take immediate action under the Essential Services Act to maintain seamless supply.