Pune: Fugitive Involved in International Drug Case Apprehended While Visiting Mother

Pune: An accused, who was absconding for over a month in an international drug case that was busted from Pune, came to Pune to meet his mother and was caught by the police. The accused has been arrested by the Crime Branch and 51 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh has been seized from him.

Also Read | Drug Racket Busted in Pune: Five Nigerian Arrested; MD Worth Rs 32 Lakh Recovered in Two Raid



The accused has been identified as Shoaib Saeed Sheikh, a resident of Kondhwa. He had been absconding for the past one month. During interrogation, it was found that he was roaming in Jalgaon, Pandharpur, and Shirdi while absconding. Meanwhile, he was working with Haider Sheikh to supply goods and keep them in the godown. The court remanded the accused in police custody till March 27.

A man was nabbed in the heart of Pune and half a kilogram of mephedrone was recovered from him. In the subsequent investigation, the Crime Branch raided Vishrantwadi, Kurkumbh MIDC, Delhi and Sangli cities seized drugs worth Rs 3,600 crore, and busted an international drug racket. While the police had earlier arrested 13 people in this connection, the masterminds of the crime are Sandeep Dhunia, Ashok Mandal, and Virendra Singh Basoya. A search is on for them.