Drug Racket Busted in Pune: Five Nigerian Arrested; MD Worth Rs 32 Lakh Recovered in Two Raids

The Pune City Police continue their action against drug mafias in the city. In recent raids conducted by the Crime Branch, 15 teams raided almost the Fursungi, Hadapsar, Yewlewadi, Undri, Pisoli, Manjari, Wanowarie and other areas under the Kondhwa police station's jurisdiction. While searching for the on-record criminals and drug peddlers.

The police arrested almost five Nigerian nationals identified as Idofo Fabin Yenedyu (resident of Pisoli), Olamaid Christopher Kayode (resident of Yewlewadi), Kohinde Sodik Idris (resident of Manjri), Jahiti Trabi Severin and Immanuel Nyatu both residents of Kondhwa) and recovered 144 grams of MD drug worth Rs 22 lakh from the residents of the accused.

Also Read | Pune: Harassment at Hostel Leads to Suicide by 19-year old Engineering Student.

The police also recovered two-wheelers worth Rs 1 lakh from the accused. A further search of the residence of the arrested accused revealed eleven Nigerian nationals residing in the city without valid documents and visas. The Police have initiated the deportation process of the eleven Nigerian nations.

Further investigations revealed that the accused were working as drug peddlers and were responsible for the supply of drugs in the city. The police have arrested the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

In another action by the Kothrud police on March 20, the officials on patrol duty received a tip-off regarding the suspicious movement at an open plot near the Gunashree Society in Kothrud. Accordingly, the police set a trap and arrested Irshad Shamsher Khan (age 31, resident of Mira Road) and Iqbal Shamsher Khan (age 37, resident of Mira Road). Upon searching the accused, the police recovered 57 grams of MD drug worth Rs 12 lakh. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS act by the Kothrud police.

Also Read | No Bail for Elvish Yadav: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner to Remain in Police Custody for Fourth Day.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated, “Pune Police is ‘Zero Tolerance to Drugs’ and we have arrested the peddlers who are Nigerian nationals. The police will continue its war against drugs and unearth the complete racket.” While asked about the arrest of mastermind Sandeep Dhunia, the Commissioner said, “We are working with the central agencies on the arrest procedures. He will soon land in jail.”