Pune Garbage Burning: Residents of Kharadi Area Seek Permanent Solution, Urge Civic Authorities to Take Action

Increased instances of burning dumped garbage in open spaces have raised concerns among the citizens. The residents of the Kharadi area in Pune have requested the civic authorities to take stringent action against the people responsible for the act. The residents have raised concerns about the rise of toxic smoke emitted while burning the garbage.

Deepak Patil, Chairman, of Kharadi Housing Welfare Association said, “The are regular instances of garbage burning in the open space near Zensar. It is a heavy traffic road and there is a school nearby and children often use the same road. The smoke and the fumes emitted from the garbage burning have negative effects on the Air Quality Index (AQI) and can have serious implications for our health. The PMC should take strict action against the violators and provide a permanent solution.”

Similar incidents were reported from the riverbank in Kalyani Nagar where garbage was being burnt in the open. The residents took up the issue with the civic authorities to make sure the issue was resolved as per the civic authorities. However, the residents are demanding ga permanent solution to the problem.

A resident of Kalyani Nagar stated that there was a serious issue of dumping garbage in the open space and then burning it for disposal. We followed up with the PMC and the authorities have assured us that they will increase the flying squad and take action against the people responsible for burning the garbage.

Following the repeated complaints from the citizens the PMC has now decided to deploy security at the spots where the garbage burning incidents are reported regularly and the sanitary inspectors have been instructed to take strict action against the violators. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action in almost 1650 cases, issued notices, filed cases against the violators and collected fines to control the illegal burning of garbage.

Vikas Dhakne Additional Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation said, “We will increase the vigilance in the area where the garbage burning incidents are reported. Extra staff will be deployed near the open plots. We have already issued notices and fined the violators in previous cases of garbage burning in the city.”