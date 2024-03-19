Pune Techie Allegedly Rapes Office Colleague on Pretext of Marriage, Case Registered

Every one of us has dreamed of office romance, but what if that dream turns into a nightmare? Such a story unfolded when a female colleague from a software company took a young girl to different places and sexually assaulted her after enticing her into marriage. This disturbing incident took place in Pune. A 23-year-old girl has complained to the Koregaon Park Police Station.

According to the information provided by the police, the complainant and the accused Dawood are working in the same company. The accused forced physical relations with the complainant by luring her for marriage. Also, it has been said in the prosecution that they threatened to spread the photos and videos of the two in the hotel. Assistant Police Inspector Nimkar is investigating the matter further.