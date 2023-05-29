Pune: Guardian minister directs PMC to conduct fire audit of crowded places and narrow roads in city

In response to the rising number of fire incidents within the city, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the fire brigade to carry out a thorough fire audit of heavily populated areas and narrow roadways in Pune district.

There has been a noticeable increase in fire-related incidents throughout the city recently, causing worries about the safety of the residents. Today, a fire broke out in a building at an IT park in the Kalyaninagar area. Firefighters reported that the Marie Gold IT Park was affected. The fire brigade successfully rescued four individuals who were stranded on the building's terrace, but there is concern that others may still be trapped inside.

काही दिवसांपूर्वी पुणे येथील टिंबर मार्केटमध्ये फर्निचर गोदामात भीषण आग लागून मोठ्या प्रमाणात नुकसान झाले होते. कालही मध्यरात्री मार्केट यार्ड मधील कागद आणि पुठ्ठा साठवणुक असणाऱ्या गोदामाला आग लागल्याची माहिती मिळाली. सध्या या आगीवर नियंत्रण मिळवण्यात अग्निशमन दलाला यश आले आहे.… — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) May 29, 2023

To address these concerns, the Guardian minister took to Twitter and stated, “A few days ago, a massive fire broke out in a furniture godown in Timber Market in Pune. It was reported that a fire broke out in the paper and cardboard godown in the market yard at midnight yesterday. At present, the fire brigade has managed to control the fire. Taking cognizance of the frequent incidents, the Municipal Corporation and the Fire Department have been directed to conduct fire audits of busy areas of the city as well as such narrow areas.”