Pune: Heavy rain lashes city ahead of Ganesh Visarjan

The sudden heavy rains that poured down on the city at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday really caught Pune residents by surprise. Even today, it has been raining heavily since the morning, which has caused a lot of worry among the people. Yesterday, the rain was so heavy that in a few moments, the roads were flooded. This rain caused a stir among those who came to see the scenes of Ganapati.

The affected areas, including Shivaji Nagar, Peth areas, Deccan, Kothrud, Karve Nagar, Vishtrantwadi, Katraj, Baner, Pashan, Kondhwa, Sinhgad Road, Lohegaon, and Hadapsar, experienced heavy to very heavy downpours after 7:30 p.m Consequently, the city witnessed waterlogging in several areas, leading to traffic congestion.

Weather update before Anant Chaturdashi : Monsoon s active over areas of Maharashtra in current 72 hrs due formation of weather systems over Konkan, Madhya Maha. Thunder with isolated heavy rain s likely in afternoon/evening hours even on Anant Chaturdashi Day. Take precautions . pic.twitter.com/4G59c2nESf — Anupam Kashyapi Never B Upset (@anupamkashyapi) September 26, 2023

According to Anupam Kashyapi, Head of the Weather Forecast Department at IMD, the district is currently under the influence of cumulonimbus cloud cover. Furthermore, due to the development of weather systems over the Konkan and Central Maharashtra regions, the monsoon is expected to remain active across various parts of Maharashtra in the next 72 hours.