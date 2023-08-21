Pune: Hindutva organisations stage sit-In at PMC, demand removal of mosque encroachment near Punyeshwar temple

A demand for the removal of a mosque encroaching on the premises of Punyeshwar Temple in Kasba Peth, Pune, led to a sit-in protest organised by various organisations. Among the participants were BJP city president Dhiraj Ghate, Milind Ekbote from Samast Hindu Aghadi, Swapnil Naik of Patit Pavan Sanghatana, and representatives from multiple groups.

The protest took place outside Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar's office. The protestors expressed frustration over the lack of action despite previous appeals to the administration. Warning of intensified protests if the issue remains unresolved, Ghate called for prompt attention from the administration.