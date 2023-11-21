Pune horror: Speeding truck collides with multiple vehicles, leaving seven injured

In a tragic incident in Pune's Pirangut area, a speeding truck collided with five to six vehicles, resulting in injuries to seven individuals, including the driver, on Tuesday. The accident caused significant damage to one car and five two-wheelers.

The tempo driver, identified as 27-year-old Govind Lal from Uttar Pradesh, is now facing legal consequences as a case has been lodged against him at the Paud police station. The collision, captured in a viral video, depicts the truck forcefully ramming into vehicles, sending clouds of cement into the air.

The truck, loaded with bricks and cement, was en route from Pirangut Ghat to Paud when the driver lost control on a steep incline, leading to the collision with multiple vehicles. After the impact, the truck changed its course.

According to reports, the complaint, filed by Lalit Patil (34 years old, resident of Nashik), one of the victims, outlines the involvement of Mangesh Gaikwad (38 years old), Bajrang Mazire (50 years old, resident of Bhukum), Poonam Mazire (24 years old, resident of Bhukoom), and Srikant Waghmare (33 years old, resident of Shivne). The tempo driver, Lal, and the helper (cleaner), 18-year-old Hansraj Hiralal Gautham, also sustained injuries. The injured include a doctor who has been sent to a private hospital in Pune for treatment in critical condition. The remaining six injured have been sent to private hospitals in Pirangut and Lavle Phata for treatment.