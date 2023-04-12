Pune: Hospital ward boy booked for stealing jewellery of deceased patient

The Pune city police have registered a case against a 36-year-old ward boy, employed at a prominent hospital in the Wanawadi area of Pune, for stealing jewellery belonging to a deceased patient. The patient was declared dead by the doctor on March 25, and the incident occurred on the same day.

Akash Chandu Pardeshi, who had been admitted to the hospital's casualty ward for treatment, was declared dead by the doctors after all attempts to revive him failed. His relatives took his body home, but upon reaching there, they discovered that the jewellery was missing. Despite the incident, the family members did not contact the hospital or the police to report the theft as they were mourning their loved one's demise.

Relatives of a deceased patient filed a complaint at Wanawadi police station, leading to the registration of an FIR. The complaint was regarding a stolen gold chain worth Rs 70,000 from the hospital. Fortunately, the stolen jewellery has been recovered and the police are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover any further details related to the incident.

In relation to the incident, the suspect Maruti Kisan Bhalerao (36), who resides in the Azad Nagar region of Wanawadi, has been charged and is being investigated.