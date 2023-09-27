Pune: Hotel owner assaulted after complaining about noise during Ganesh visarjan procession; two arrested

Pune City Police have apprehended two individuals on charges of assaulting a hotel owner. The assault reportedly occurred after the hotel owner had lodged a complaint with the police regarding excessive noise levels during a Ganesh procession on September 24. Authorities are currently searching for another suspect related to the case.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Manjari, operates a restaurant in the Hadapsar area. During the said procession, the victim's wife had requested members of the Ganesh mandal to lower the volume due to the noise disturbance. In response, the mandal members allegedly objected and verbally abused her. Subsequently, the 50-year-old hotel owner contacted the police control room to report the issue.

Upon the arrival of the police team, they mediated the situation by requesting the mandal members to reduce the noise level. However, the accused individuals harboured resentment towards the complainant for involving the police. This led to a physical altercation in which the complainant was reportedly assaulted with metal rods and wooden sticks. A case pertaining to this incident has been registered at the Hadapsar Police Station, resulting in the arrest of two of the alleged assailants.