Pune: Husband and in-laws perform 'Aghori pooja' during menstruation, woman lodges complaint

A 27-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws for harassing and collecting her menstrual blood to perform 'Aghori Pooja'. The Vishrantwadi police have booked seven people including the victim's husband and her in-laws in the matter.

According to the complaint, the victim has been subjected to physical and mental harassment by the accused since 2019. The victim alleged that the accused person forcibly took her menstrual blood in 2022 to perform rituals of 'Aghori Pooja'. The alleged crime took place in Beed district at the victim's in-laws’ residence and she lodged a complaint after she returned to her parents in Pune.

The woman lodged a complaint with Pune police on Tuesday and the case has been transferred to Beed Police for further investigation

The police have booked the accused under sections 354 (a), 377, 504, 498(a), 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other inhuman, evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.