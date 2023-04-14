Pune IT engineer loses Rs 25 lakhs to cyber scammers

On April 11, a 29-year-old IT engineer from Pune fell prey to cyber scammers and lost a sum of Rs 25,61,995. The victim has filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station regarding the incident.

The victim reported that scammers impersonated police officers from Andheri police station and informed her that a package containing 140 grams of Mephedrone was being sent to Taiwan under her name from Mumbai. They threatened to file a case against her and provided the last four digits of her Aadhaar card to prove their authenticity.

The accused then obtained confidential information about her bank account and coerced her into making transactions by claiming that they were verifying her account activity. As time passed, the victim was deceived into transferring a total of Rs 25,61,995 to various bank accounts under different pretexts.

A case of fraud under the Information Technology Act has been filed by the Pune cyber police station against the accused, who have been identified as Aparna Krishna Iyer, Ajay Kumar Bansal, Bhansingh Rajput, police impersonators, and bank account holders.