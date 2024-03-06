Pune: Katraj Zoo Authorities Manage to Capture Escaped Leopard After 48 Hours

Katraj: The leopard which escaped from Katraj's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park's enclosure on Monday, was caught in a net installed by the park authorities. After about 40 hours, the administration managed to capture the eight-year old leopard named Sachin.

Various measures were taken to capture the leopard. The zoo administration and other departments were keeping an eye on him. The zoo had nine cages with different cameras capturing movement. The leopard was finally trapped in one of the cages at 9.15 pm on Tuesday.

The leopard got stuck in a cage kept near the wild Sambar Deer area on the zoo premises. Efforts have been underway since yesterday with drone, tranquilizers and a personnel of more than 200 looking for Sachin-the-leopard. The animal had broken free from the Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC) located within the Zoo's premises. Director Rajkumar Jadhav said, "We have been able to capture the leopard and the operation has been successful.