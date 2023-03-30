Pune: Koregaon Bhima enquiry commission granted three-month extension

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government granted the Koregaon Bhima Enquiry Commission another three-month extension. The commission is looking investigating a sequence of events that led to communal violence in Koregaon Bhima, Pune district, on January 1, 2018.

The commission is led by retired high court judge J N Patel, and former chief secretary Sumit Malik is a member.

The state government has extended the deadline for the enquiry commission investigating a particular case by three months until June 30, 2023. This is the second extension given, with the previous deadline being March 31, 2023.

The reason for the extension is that there are still several witnesses to be examined by the commission, and they have requested more time to complete their investigation. The decision to grant the extension was made based on this request.

The government has stated that this is the final extension for the enquiry commission, and no further extensions will be given. In 2018, communal violence occurred in Koregaon Bhima of Pune district, where one person died and many were injured, during a gathering of a large number of people to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.