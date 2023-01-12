Pune Labour Commissioner Notifies Amazon Regarding Alleged Layoffs

The Pune Labour Commissioner's Office has issued a notice to E-commerce giant Amazon about the improper implementation of a voluntary separation policy and layoffs. Based on the complaint, Assistant Labour Commissioner GS Shinde has asked the Amazon Manager to appear before him on January 17th at 3 p.m.

According to the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an IT employee association that filed the complaint, the livelihood of thousands of employees and their families is now affected. "Under the Industrial Dispute Act, an employer cannot lay off an employee who is on the establishment's muster rolls without prior approval from the appropriate government," said NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja.

"It is important to highlight that a worker who has served for at least a year of continuous service cannot be retrenched unless served with a three-month notice and prior approval from the proper authorities," he continued. The employer must submit the application with the reasons for the retrenchment. The application will be considered and analysed through an inquiry. The application will be considered and scrutinised through an inquiry. Amazon, on the other hand, has violated existing provisions of Indian labour laws preserving and protecting workers' rights. The implemented voluntary separation policy was never submitted to the Labour Ministry for review, which is a violation of existing labour laws."