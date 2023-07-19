Pune: Major traffic disruption on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, vehicles stranded up to Katraj tunnel

Since the early morning, several districts in the state have been experiencing intense rainfall, resulting in disruptions to the transportation system in Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan Dombivali. Similarly, Pune has also been hit by heavy rains, leading to significant traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. Long queues of vehicles and stranded vehicles up to Katraj tunnel have been observed due to waterlogging in potholes along the highway. The congestion has brought the traffic on the national highway to a halt, causing considerable inconvenience to drivers.

Since Tuesday night, Pune city has been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to the waterlogging of low-lying areas and causing significant inconvenience to the residents. The Mumbai-Bengaluru highway passing through the city, from the river bridge to the new Katraj tunnel, is witnessing heavy traffic in both directions, resulting in congestion. Furthermore, local roads in Warje and Vadgaon are also experiencing congestion. To alleviate the situation, the Warje, Sinhagad, and Bharati Vidyapeeth police have been working diligently to facilitate smooth traffic flow. Presently, traffic between Shahapur and Asangaon stands suspended.

Pune is currently facing extensive traffic congestion, not only in Warje and Katraj but also in the Nashik Phata area. The closure of the highway followed a car accident caused by a collision with a pothole while travelling from Nashik to Mumbai. As a result, there are long queues of vehicles stretching for four to five kilometres in the direction towards Mumbai. Subsequently, local authorities have initiated efforts to resolve the traffic jam and restore normalcy to the situation.