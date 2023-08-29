Pune: Man arrested for duping job seeker of over 11 lakhs in job scam

Pune City Police's Cyber Cell Unit nabbed a man from Haryana on charges of swindling a job seeker out of Rs 11,91,419 by promising a job at Volkswagen. The suspect posed as a 'Top Career Consultancy' employee, contacting the victim via email and phone from Gurgaon, Haryana.

The con artists lured the aspirant with a Senior General Manager position abroad, prompting the victim to repeatedly make online payments through a provided link. Realizing the scam, the victim contacted the cyber police and lodged a complaint. Through technical analysis, the police tracked down the suspect, Parmanand Malik (29), in Haryana. He's been taken into custody and the investigation revealed his involvement in duping multiple individuals through the same scheme. The authorities urge others who fell victim to similar fraud to approach the cyber police. A thorough inquiry is ongoing to uncover potential accomplices in this case.