Pune: Man arrested for molesting minor at Lohegaon post office

In a distressing incident at Lohegaon Airport Post Office, a minor girl visiting to update her Aadhar card fell victim to molestation by an individual. The incident prompted immediate action from the police, resulting in the arrest of the accused. A case has been registered at the Vimantal Police Station under the relevant sections.

According to the police report, a 17-year-old girl was subjected to inappropriate touching by the accused, who posed as an Aadhar card service provider. The accused initially claimed to require her fingerprints for the update but proceeded to touch her waist and stomach in a molestation attempt within the post office premises.

The accused, identified as 55-year-old Pranav Kumar Chakraborty from Ekta Nagar in Lohegaon, has been taken into custody. Authorities are actively conducting further investigations into this distressing incident.