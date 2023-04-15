Pune: Man attacked with sharp weapon in Shivaji Nagar by upset assailant

A person in the old Rajiv Gandhi settlement was attacked by a goon who was upset about a complaint made to the police due to past enmity. The goon used a sickle to assault the victim in an attempt to kill him. Kaka Ramchandra Shirole (43) from Kasba Peth has filed a complaint (76/23) with the Shivaji Nagar police station.

Tushar Kailas Kakde (19), a resident of Shinde Vasti SRA Building, has been arrested by the police for the incident that occurred near the old Rajiv Gandhi settlement on April 13 at 5.15 pm.

As per police reports, the victim had parked his handcart near the old Rajiv Gandhi settlement. The victim's son had previously filed a complaint against the accused, who then attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, causing fear among the locals by brandishing the weapon and attempting to kill the victim. The case is being investigated by PSI Mhaske.