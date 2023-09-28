Pune: Man dies due to excessive sound system volume during Ganesh Visarjan

In a tragic incident during the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals' immersion procession in Hinjewadi on September 27, a young man named Yogesh Sakhre lost his life due to the excessively loud Dolby sound system, as per media reports.

According to reports, Yogesh was an active member of the Kranti Mitra Mandal. The procession began at 7 pm as part of the Ganesh immersion rituals but took a distressing turn when the Dolby sound system blared at an ear-splitting volume for an extended period. The relentless noise led to Yogesh Sakhre's heart-stopping, resulting in his untimely demise. Following this unfortunate incident, all procession circles promptly discontinued the use of Dolby sound systems. The Hinjewadi police responded swiftly, taking necessary actions.

This incident highlights the potential dangers associated with high-decibel sound systems at public events.