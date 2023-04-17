Pune: Mango vendors face FDA action for using calcium carbide

The FDA has carried out an inspection of mango vendors and wholesalers in 16 locations, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Peth area, Mahatma Phule Mandai, Wadgaonsheri, and Khadki. As part of the inspection, FDA officials discovered that some shopkeepers in the Wadgaonsheri area were using calcium carbide to ripen mangoes. The mangoes were seized and sent to the laboratory for testing.

The FDA is waiting for the laboratory report and will take necessary action based on it. In the upcoming week, the FDA will hold another meeting with the fruit sellers in the city.

During this meeting, workshops will be organized to educate the sellers on maintaining hygiene while handling, storing, and selling fruits. There will also be a discussion on safe methods of growing fruits and the health consequences of unsanitary storage.

The use of calcium carbide for ripening mangoes should be avoided, and the fruit must be grown using natural methods. The FDA has already held a meeting with fruit traders in the city, instructing them to follow the rules.