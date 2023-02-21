Pune: Massive fire breaks out at Hadapsar's vegetable market at midnight

The fire broke out in a vegetable market located at Handewadi Road, Chintamani Nagar. As soon as the fire brigade arrived, three firefighting vehicles were dispatched from Kaleborate Nagar fire station, Hadapsar, and Kondhwa Budruk.

On reaching the spot, the jawans noticed that there was a large-scale fire in the vegetable market. The jawans immediately started firing water from all sides and claimed no civilians were at the spot. The jawans controlled the fire in 25 minutes and removed the danger by cooling the fire and extinguishing it completely.

There are about 90 stalls for selling small vegetables, and almost all the stalls and the vegetables in them have been severely damaged, and two tempos located there have also been burned. The cause of the fire is not known. Fire officer Pramod Sonawane, Tandel Vilas Dadas, jawans Animish Kondgekar, Chandrakant Navale, Baba Chavan, Dashrath Malvadkar, Vishal Yadav, and Prakash Shelar participated in the task.