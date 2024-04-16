Pune: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Two-Storey Structure Near Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Temple in Budhwar Peth (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a two-storey wada located near the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Temple in Pune's Budhwar Peth area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a two-storey clustered structure in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city. No casualties have been reported. A team from the Pune Fire Department immediately reached the spot and doused the fire.



(Source: Pune Fire Department)

According to the regional media reports, three fire tenders and three water tankers were rushed to the spot after receiving reports of the blaze at 1:55 pm. The fire reportedly originated from materials stored for making trophies within the old wada. Fire officials said around 10 officers and 40 firefighters brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.