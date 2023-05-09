Pune: Massive fire breaks out in Viman Nagar area

Today, at approximately 12:30 PM, a significant fire erupted in the busy Viman Nagar region, resulting in chaos and panic on the streets. The fire is believed to have originated in the parking lot of the Marvel Edge Building and subsequently spread to other areas of the building.

According to witnesses, the fire was preceded by a strong smell of burning rubber. All employees from the building, which housed four to five companies, were quickly evacuated. The fire caused considerable disruption to office operations, forcing many businesses to close for the day.

Firefighting personnel were quickly dispatched to the location to combat the inferno, but the cause of the conflagration is still unclear. As per officials from the fire department, four fire engines were deployed to the Marvel Edge commercial complex to douse the flames.