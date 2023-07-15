Pune: Massive fire erupts as MNGL gas pipeline leaks on Salunkhe Vihar road

A devastating fire erupted at the MNGL pipeline in Salunke Vihar, resulting in the complete destruction of a parked car. The incident occurred due to a gas leak from the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) pipeline near Nala Park on Salunke Vihar Road in Kondhwa Khurd, Pune. The leaked gas ignited, causing the fire to spread rapidly and instilling panic among nearby residents and passers-by.

Upon receiving a call at around 12 p.m., firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, deploying five fire tenders to combat the flames. Current efforts are focused on extinguishing the fire, which has posed a significant challenge.

Tragically, the intensity of the fire led to the car parked nearby being completely gutted, suffering severe damage. Furthermore, the fire poses an imminent threat to the safety of the surrounding area, requiring immediate attention from authorities.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the gas leak and subsequent fire outbreak, ensuring appropriate measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Local residents and the public are urged to exercise caution and cooperate with authorities during this critical period.