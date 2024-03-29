Pune Maximum Temperature Soars to 40 Degrees Celsius, Clear Skies Expected

Pune is experiencing scorching heat as the mercury rises this summer with Pune- Koregaon section being the hottest recorder with a maximum temperature of 40.00 degrees Celsius followed by Pune-NDA with 39.5 degrees Celsius and Pune-Lohegaon Airport with 39.1-degree Celsius with Pune-Pashan and Pune-Shivajinagar with 38.6-degree celsius maximum temperature recorded on March 28. While the minimum temperature ranges between 22.0 degrees Celsius to 26.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department for March 29 to April 04 shows maximum temperature ranging between 40 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius with the mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening on March 29 and March 30 with mainly clear sky for the rest of the days till April 04 in all the five sections in Pune.

Experts have advised proper care as the heat wave is likely to stay in Pune.