Pune MD Drug Case: Authorities to Probe Involvement of Sandeep Dhunia's Girlfriend in Racket

Pune: Sonam Pandit, the girlfriend of Pune drug case mastermind Sandeep Dhunia, is also believed to be involved in the drug racket. Police suspect that Sandeep had taken some mobile SIM cards in Sonam's name.

Also Read | Pune Police Trace Massive MD Drug Bust to Sandeep Dhunia, Man from Bihar who Holds British Passport

The country's largest drug racket has been busted by the Pune Police. The police are trying their best to trace the accused and the roots of the entire case. Drugs worth Rs 3,500 crore have been seized by Pune City Police from locations such as Sangli, Delhi, and Pune. It was through the investigation that the name of the mastermind of the drug racket came to light. Meanwhile, Sandeep Dhunia, the mastermind of the entire case, has fled to Kuwait via Nepal. The police investigation also revealed that he had a British passport and wanted to set up such a factory in Nepal.

However, the police traced the girlfriend and suspected that she was involved in the drug case or that she knew about Sandeep; 's activities. Sonam Pandit will now be questioned by the police. It has also come to light that Sandeep and Sonam had rented a flat in Pune. The police also said that Sandeep used to stay with Sonam when he came to Pune.