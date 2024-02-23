Pune Police Trace Massive MD Drug Bust to Sandeep Dhunia, Man from Bihar who Holds British Passport

Pune: Pune City Police have been on a hot streak in their campaign to rid the city of drugs. The massive drug bust that took place for the past couple of days had led to the seizure of Mephedrone (MD) also known as 'Meow Meow' drugs worth over 4000 crores and the arrest of 8 people including Bhimaji Sable, owner of the Earthchem factory at Kurkumbh MIDC in Pune, and chemical engineer Yuvraj Bhujbal.

Pune Police have managed to trace these operations to Sandeep Dhunia and are in the process of apprehending him. According to Amitesh Kumar, Pune Police Commissioner, Dhunia was also the main accused in the operation conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in 2016. He was lodged in Yerwada jail in relation to the case and there he is said to have gathered his associates for the next big racket.

Since Dhunia holds a British passport, he does not need a visa to come to India. Taking advantage of this opportunity, he started a business of running a drug racket. The police investigation has revealed that Sandeep fled to Kuwait via Nepal-Kathmandu on January 30. Dhunia hails from Bihar, Patna. Interpol has issued a red corner notice against Dhunia.

So far, the police have seized 1,750-1,800 kg of Mephedrone. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar have praised the action taken by the Pune Police.



Meanwhile, a team of NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) reached the Pune Police Commissionerate on Thursday. Besides, the ATS and NIA have also started an investigation into the matter as it has been found that terror outfits were also involved in the drug network in the past, sources said.