Pune Metro rolls out entry and exit timeframe guidelines for ticket-holding passengers; details inside

In a bid to alleviate congestion within metro stations, Pune Metro has implemented a new system for passengers, effective October 1, 2023. The initiative aims to streamline passenger flow and minimize crowding, particularly during peak hours.

Under the fresh guidelines, ticket-holding travellers are allotted specific time windows for entering and exiting the paid areas of metro stations. Upon purchasing a ticket, passengers have a 20-minute window to enter or exit at the departure station. Similarly, for admission and exit at the destination station, travelers are granted a 90-minute window post-ticket purchase.

कृपया लक्ष द्या !



आज दि.१ ऑक्टोबर २०२३ पासून सशुल्क क्षेत्रात प्रवेश/बाहेर जाण्यासाठी लागू करण्यात आलेली वेळेची मर्यादा



प्रवासी तिकीट काढल्यावर त्याच स्थानकावर प्रवेश/बाहेर जाण्यासाठी सशुल्क क्षेत्रात राहण्याचा कमाल कालावधी - 20 मिनिटे



पोहचण्याच्या स्थानकावर प्रवेश/बाहेर… pic.twitter.com/lgZKU8fCnO — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) October 1, 2023

The move comes in response to concerns that many passengers linger on platforms even after completing their journeys. This behaviour leads to overcrowding and inconveniences fellow commuters with immediate travel plans.

Pune Metro took to X handle to announce the new regulations, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing the overall metro experience for passengers. By enforcing these timed entry and exit rules, the authorities aim to promote smoother operations and ensure a more comfortable journey for all metro riders.