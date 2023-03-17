Pune metro to remove barricades on busy roads for smoother traffic flow

The traffic situation in Pune is getting worse by the day. The narrow roads and the ongoing metro work and other road construction at many places lead to traffic snarls in several areas of the city.

In the TomTom Traffic Index Ranking 2022, the city was ranked sixth most congested out of 389 cities in 56 countries.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic on a few busy roads in the city, the Pune metro will remove the barricades it had raised during the construction. The decision will provide major relief to people using these roads.

In a press statement, Pune metro said, "the barricades from Garware college to Pune Civil court interchange, Phugewadi to civil court interchange and from civil court interchange to Ruby Hall clinic will be removed."

Nearly 95% of work here has been completed and thus the metro corporation has decided to remove the barricades," read the statement.