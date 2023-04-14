Pune: MHADA lottery delayed, Over 6,000 people yet to receive allotment

Despite the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery being conducted in January using the Integrated Lottery Management System (ILMS) 2.0 software, more than 6,000 winners are still awaiting their allotment letters.

The lottery results were declared on March 20, however, numerous winners are yet to receive their allotment letters due to software errors. The software issues led to delays in verifying, validating, and re-verifying the necessary documents. Some winners who did not provide all the required documents have been given flats, while others who submitted all the necessary paperwork are still being asked to provide additional documents.

The delay in the allotment process has left the winners feeling frustrated, as they were promised a transparent and efficient process.