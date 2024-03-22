Pune: Millions of Liters of Water Wasted on Sinhagad Road Amid Water Shortage

Pune: Lakhs of liters of water have been wasted on Sinhagad road for the last eight days and a large puddle has formed on the road. Water has been leaking on the road near L Deshpande Park. There is Parvati water treatment plant nearby, yet the problem is being ignored. On the one hand, there is a water shortage, on the other hand, lakhs of liters of water are being wasted.



Summer has begun and many parts of the city are facing water shortage and borewell water has receded. But on the other hand, Pune Municipal Corporation officials are not doing anything about the water leak. The leakage is taking place near a society called Rohan Kritika on Sinhagad Road. For eight days, two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been moving through the stagnant water. It has been a week since the road on Sinhagad Road has been submerged.

Lokesh Bapat, a concerned citizen, saw the scene while passing by and lodged a complaint with the regional office. They were told that it would be resolved in a day or two. Authorities' lack of action after eight days has invoked discontent among the citizens.