Pune: Missing Swarnav Chavan's aunt dies in road accident while she was on her way to meet him

Four-year-old Duggu alias Swarnav Chavan was abducted five to six days ago from Baner area of ​​Pune. The police were searching for him. The police finally found him at Punawale on Wednesday. Police found him at Punawale in Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Four-year-old Swarnam was abducted from Balewadi last week. After that, the police had formed several squads to search for Swarnam. A large force of Pune police was searching for the children. The investigation was being carried out under strict secrecy. Finally, the police have managed to find him at Punawale near Wakad on Wednesday.

After receiving the good news that Swarnav Chavan had reached home safely, his aunt, who had left Nanded to visit her nephew, died in an accident.On the one hand, they have this happiness in their minds, on the other hand, mourning has spread over the families. Sunita Santosh Rathod (36) was killed in a four-wheeler accident on the city highway while her two children and her husband were injured. Samar Rathore (age 14), Aman Rathore (age 6) were seriously injured in the accident and Sunita Rathore's husband Santosh Rathore sustained minor injuries.

Both the children have been admitted to a private hospital in Baner, Pune for treatment. They are also undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. The joy of finding Swarnav Chavan yesterday was being celebrated in all the family and Baner areas. Due to this incident, mourning has spread in the area and citizens have expressed their grief.