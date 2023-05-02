Pune: MNS city chief's son threatened with death

Recent threats made to local politicians have been a topic of discussion in the city, with two individuals being accused of blackmailing and demanding ransom from the son of MNS leader Vasant More and threatening to harm him if their demands were not met. Additionally, the MNS city chief and his son were threatened with death by a female accused in an incident that took place in Kondhwa.

According to reports, a woman named Hawa Pir Khan allegedly threatened to kill Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city chief Sainath Babar, who resides in the same housing society as the accused on NIBM Road in Pune.

The incident occurred when Babar's 16-year-old son was playing in society and was abused by a woman who made death threats. Sainath Babar's wife, Aarti Babar, reported the incident to the Kondhwa police.