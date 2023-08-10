Pune: MNS workers booked for vandalising medical college office

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers vandalised the office of Dr Ashish Banginwar, dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Pune. A case has been registered at Faraaskhana Police Station in Pune.

The Dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, which is under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in exchange for admission through the management quota. The MNS staged a protest at the college yesterday, demanding answers regarding the incident.

The MNS staged a protest and vandalised Banginwar's cabin. Two computers and chairs were damaged in the vandalism. Ashish Sable, Prashant Kanojia, Dhananjay Gawli, and 5-6 others have been booked for causing damage to public property. According to the reports, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar was also present, seeking answers in connection with the corruption case at the college. The activists had blackened Banginwar's nameplate.