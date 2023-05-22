Pune: Mobile phone confiscated from murder accused in Yerwada jail, investigation underway

Even though it's not allowed to bring mobile phones into jails, there have been cases where criminals have been caught with them. People are wondering how these criminals charge their phones since there are no plugs or charging ports in the prisoner area. After finding a cell phone with an inmate, it has been revealed that they have been using a risky method to charge their devices.

A man named Ashwin Anandrao Chavan, aged 37 and living in Lohgaon has been identified as the suspect. A jail officer named Amol Jadhav has filed a complaint with the Yerwada police station. The incident occurred in Circle No. 1, Barrack No. 1 of Yerawada Jail at 2 o'clock on Friday night.

According to reports, Yogesh Jagtap was brutally killed in the Pimple Gurav area in broad daylight. The Pimpri Chinchwad police received information that the suspect was from Koye village in the Chakan area.

As soon as the accused realized that the police were approaching, they started shooting and attempting to escape. In a heroic act, Krishna Prakash, the former police commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, grabbed a fallen tree and hurled it at the fleeing suspect. As a result, three suspects were apprehended at that moment. These suspects are in the custody of the judicial authorities at Yerawada Jail.

According to the police, there were rumours circulating about the presence of mobile phones inside the jail. While patrolling Window No. 2 in Barrack No. 1, a prison warden discovered a mobile phone at 2 pm. They also confiscated the battery and SIM card. It was revealed that Ashwin Chavan had brought this phone into jail, even though it is prohibited. As a result, a case has been filed against him, and Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Kate is currently conducting the investigation.