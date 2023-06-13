Pune: Mother and son nabbed for assaulting and threatening police official

A man and his mother have been apprehended by the Bharati Vidyapeeth police for reportedly assaulting and menacing a police officer. The incident occurred at Katraj Police Station on Monday. PSI Nitin Tanaji Jadhav (32) lodged a complaint with the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, accusing the man and his mother of physically attacking him and issuing threats.

As per the police, Akshay Pandurang Malve (23), a resident of Katraj, entered the premises of Katraj police station and began shouting loudly. Havaldar Jadhav intervened and requested him to lower his voice and stop yelling. However, the accused engaged in a confrontation with the police officer, issuing threats to silence him or face suspension from duty, claiming that Jadhav was unaware of his identity.

The altercation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with the accused forcefully pushing the police official and arrogantly declaring, "Do you have any idea who I am? I have numerous FIRs against me. I will personally ensure your suspension." The situation turned even more hostile when the accused's mother grabbed hold of Yadav's collar and physically assaulted him. She menacingly threatened him, stating, "My son is connected to the media, and he will ruin your life." Furthermore, the accused brandished his phone and struck the police official, resulting in injuries to his hand.

The police have filed a case against the pair for assaulting attacking and threatening a government employee and obstructing his work under the relevant section of IPC. Both individuals have been apprehended by the authorities, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.