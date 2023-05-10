Pune: MSEDCL disconnects 16,000 power supplies over unpaid bills in three months

In the Pune region, a total of 16,413 individuals, comprising both commercial and industrial customers who have failed to pay their electricity bills for a period of three months, are currently experiencing a power outage.

Soon, an additional 71,098 customers who have outstanding payment arrears will face the consequence of having their electricity supply disconnected.

According to a representative from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the power company is implementing a special campaign in addition to its standard practice of disconnecting customers' electricity access in cases of unpaid bills.

According to a compiled list of households, businesses, and industries in the Pune Circle, a total of 87,511 users, who owed more than Rs 500, have not settled their energy bills for three consecutive months. These outstanding debts amount to a total of 42.63 crore rupees. Moreover, within Pune City, there are 26,796 residential, commercial, and industrial clients who are three months behind in paying their electricity bills.

A significant amount of Rs. 11.81 crore is currently overdue due to unpaid bills. Within Pune city, 6,536 customers have already experienced a power cutoff, while the remaining customers have been given warnings to settle their outstanding balances. Additionally, in the neighbouring municipality of Pimpri Chinchwad, 16,300 customers have accumulated missed payments totalling Rs. 10.91 crores over the past three months, with 3,209 customers having their supply disconnected.

In the Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe, and Haveli talukas of the Pune district, a total of 44,415 residential, commercial, and industrial consumers have accumulated unpaid invoices amounting to Rs 19.91 crore. As a consequence, 6,669 users have now been deprived of electricity supply. The utility company has issued a stern warning to defaulters who might attempt to illegally access electricity from neighbours or other sources using wires or cables. In such cases, strict action will be taken by Section 135.