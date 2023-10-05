Pune: MSEDCL engineer arrested for alleged Rs 10,000 bribe demand from contractor

A Class-I engineer employed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) in Pune has been apprehended by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials. The arrest was made in connection with the engineer's alleged demand and acceptance of a bribe amounting to Rs 10,000 from a contractor. The accused, identified as Rajendrakumar Salunkhe, serves as an executive engineer in the testing department at MSEDCL's Chinchwad Gaon office, according to reports.

The complainant, a contractor responsible for solar system installations and liaising between consumers and MSEDCL, had applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) related to a customer's request with MSEDCL. He had been actively pursuing the online application when the accused engineer reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for expediting the NOC and meter testing process for the solar system.

The complainant, in response to the demand for a bribe, decided to approach the ACB and report the incident. Subsequently, the ACB conducted a thorough investigation, confirmed the details, and organized a trap operation, leading to the arrest of the accused engineer. A case has been registered at the Chinchwad Police Station, and further inquiries into the matter are currently ongoing.