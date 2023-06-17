Pune: MSRTC deploys 275 extra buses for Pandharpur pilgrimage during Ashadi Ekadashi

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has made arrangements to deploy more than 275 buses from the Pune division for the pilgrimage to Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi. These additional buses will be operated from Swargate, Shivajinagar, and 13 other depots in the Pune division.

Due to the high number of people travelling from Pune city and district to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage, the State Transport (ST) Corporation has taken measures to support the warkaris. To cater to their needs, an extra 275 buses will be deployed from the Pune division during Ashadhi Ekadashi, from June 25 to 30. To accommodate the increased demand, additional buses have been arranged from Mumbai, Raigad, and Palghar divisions.

Starting from June 25, a total of 24 extra buses will be deployed, and the number of additional buses will progressively increase each day. On Ashadhi Ekadashi, a remarkable count of 275 additional buses will be made available. Among them, 25 buses will operate from Shivajinagar, 30 from Swargate, and additional buses will be provided from Baramati (22), Indapur (27), Saswad (28), and Shirur (21). The ST Corporation earnestly urges passengers to make the most of these services.