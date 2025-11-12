Pune-Nashik Highway Accident: 22 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck at Nandi Chowk

A tragic road accident took place at Nandi Chowk on the Pune-Nashik highway, where bus carrying 40 passenger got hit by goods truck. In this incident approximately 20 to 22 passengers were injured and are currently admitted to sub-district hospital in Manchar for treatment. The accident took place on Tuesday, 11th November at around 8:30 pm. The private bus was going from Pune to Nagpur when it hit the goods truck from behind.

After receiving information about the incident, the Manchar police visited the spot and inspected the scene. Two buses that had left for pilgrimage were going from Alandi to Bhimashankar at night. On Tuesday, 11th at around 8:30 pm, the truck driver suddenly applied the brakes at Nandi Chowk on the Pune-Nashik highway, and the private bus coming from behind hit the truck hard. In this, the front part of the bus was severely damaged.

Several devotees seated in the front rows were injured in the incident. All of them are residents of Nagpur. Senior Police Inspector Shrikant Kankal, Police Sub-Inspector Hagawane, Avinash Dalvi, along with Sampatrao Kaygude and their team, received information about the incident at the hospital. According to Dr. Vivekanand Fasale and Dr. Ashwini Ghode, the condition of the injured devotees is now improving.